Fresh Championship move for former Huddersfield Giants back

MIDLANDS HURRICANES coach Mark Dunning says Ireland international Aidan McGowan’s versatility makes him a more-than-useful addition to his squad.

The former Huddersfield Giants back has moved to Birmingham after starting the season on a short-term deal at the Canes’ Championship rivals Newcastle Thunder, for whom he played three times.

The 23-year-old made 17 appearances for Huddersfield, mainly as a winger but three times at fullback, having come through the Academy.

And as well as his stint at Newcastle, whom he helped beat Midlands 28-10 in Birmingham on January 18, he has other experience of the second tier through temporary spells at York Knights, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls.

McGowan represented Ireland in their 36-6 win over Scotland at Gateshead in October 2024.

“Aidan can comfortably play one to five and offers us that versatility at a good standard,” said Dunning.

“We have admired him for some time and had been talking to him during pre-season about joining.

“As people might know, he signed for Newcastle on an initial short-term basis. Upon completion of that contract, we were contacted by his agent regarding his availability and I’m really pleased we have managed to get a deal agreed.

“With his Super League and Championship experience, we’re confident he will add to the group and I’m looking forward to seeing him achieving his aim of enjoying his rugby in a Canes shirt.”

McGowan added: “It is clear the lads and staff are great and that it will be a really good group to work with.

“There are a lot of aims I have that have inspired this move, but first and foremost, I want to get back to enjoying my rugby and playing the best I can.

“If I can do that, I am confident I can help the team finish as high as we can and earn a spot in the play-offs, where we can really test ourselves against the best in the division.

“We know we cannot look too far ahead and need to focus on each week as it comes, but Mark has made it clear about the expectations the club have and I’m ready to do my bit to be part of a side growing the game in the Midlands.”

Midlands host Oldham on Sunday.