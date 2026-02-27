Scotland excited for international action in Las Vegas

IT’S not just Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos living it up in the lights of Las Vegas.

Also in Sin City are the Scotland men’s, women’s and Under-19 teams, all of whom are playing their USA counterparts in an international triple-header.

The games take place at Coronado High School, ten miles south-east of Allegiant Stadium, starting at 3.45pm local time on Friday (11.45pm UK time) with the youth match prior to the women (6pm local, 2am Saturday UK) and men (8.15pm local, 4.15am Saturday UK) follow.

Scotland’s men, who are currently 27th in the world having tumbled down the rankings in recent years, travel with four players from the professional game – Barrow Raiders’ Brett Carter and Max Anderson-Moore, plus Kieran Moran (Midlands Hurricanes) and Ross Whitmore (Rochdale Hornets).

The women, who only made their international debut last year, have Super League experience in their ranks through Leeds Rhinos’ Grace Field, Cerys Gregory of York Valkyrie, and Barrow’s Nicole Stewart.

Men’s head coach Adam Houston said: “This fixture could be a significant moment in Scotland Rugby League getting back to where we belong.

“We have a talented group, and some boys receiving their first cap who have shown commitment and sacrifice to be here.”

Women’s assistant coach Gareth Nicholson, taking charge for this tie, said: “It’s another important step in the continued development of the Scotland Rugby League women’s programme.

“We’re still in the early stages of building our international identity, but the progress within this squad has been significant.”

U19 coach Mick Piper, said: “Everyone involved with the Scotland Rugby League Under 19’s programme are incredibly excited about the game.

“The opportunity for these young men to travel to the United States and play in Las Vegas is just amazing.”

World ranking points are at stake in both senior internationals, with the USA 22nd in the men’s rankings and 16th (four places above Scotland) in the women’s.

This triple-header follows men’s and women’s matches between the USA and Greece at the same last year (the American women overcame Greece 46-0 but the men went down 46-10 to their Hellenic counterparts).

USA Rugby League chair Matt Goschnick said: “The USARL board is excited to see all the squads get together and to build on last year’s event here. It shows a commitment to pathways and development.”

SQUADS

USA U19 men: Kavika Afemata, Jaxson Bonsall, Kaiden Grant, Julian Lauti, Kolotolu Liti, Lanselota Olive-Enos (LA Roosters) Shawlee Ama, J Cannon Chadburn, Nehemiah Fauolo, Sofele Hansen, Jacob Dylan Meng, Krue Miner, Drayson Moliga, Tumua Moors, Noa Paea, Neil Smith, Lauaki Su’a (West Valley Pittbullz)

Scotland U19 men: Lucas Anderson-Moore (Barrow Island), Harrison Goldthorpe (Bradford Bulls), Isaac Maclean (Dalton Dragons / Furness Raiders), Max Erasmus, Ben Milnes (Edinburgh Eagles), Shaun Callan, Arran Jamieson (Glasgow RL), Harry Woodard (Hemel Stags), Connor McGuinness (Huddersfield Giants), Seth Clapham (Leeds Beckett), Zack Emerson (Newsome Panthers), Jacob Walker (Seaton Rangers), Oscar Ellicott-McCulloch, Spencer Nicholson (Sherwood Wolf Hunt), Lewis Wright (Stanley Rangers), Charlie Jackson (Stanningley RLFC), Jarrod Jones (West Hull ARLFC), Ethan Frary (York Acorn)

USA women: Sarah Esther Anderson, Josephine Asumang, Mia Blocher, Nicole Fisch, Tiana Granby, Isabel Henderson, Brandice Neal, Brittany Royes, Kadie Sanford, ShaMarica Scott, Taylor White (East) Maiah Alofaituli, Jeanna Beard, Paris Hart, Salataima Venaiah Mamea, Teree Okabe, Sydney Rae Pua, Afi Tone (West)

Scotland women: Nicole Stewart (Barrow Raiders), Raphaella Aquilina, Enya Lackie, Robyn Anderson Price (Bristol Golden Ferns), Grace Field (Leeds Rhinos), Rebecca Smart (London Broncos), Stephanie Gray (Salford Red Devils), Betti Ginnelly (Stewartry Sirens), Ciorstaidh Ainsworth (Stirling County), Georgia Briggs, Morgan Pearson, Samantha Simpson, Emma Welsford (Swinton Lionesses), Isabel Glover (Thatto Heath), Olivia Barnard (Wigan St Patrick’s), Rebecca White (Workington Town), Cerys Gregory (York Valkyrie)

USA men: Tevita Bryce, Jace Delaney, Kyle Granby, Anson Jiang, Peter Lupton (Brooklyn Kings) Ryan Burroughs, Daniel Vidot (DC Calvary) Jason Martin, David Washington (Jacksonville Axemen) Shingirai Hlanguyo , Tyler Sisley, Esteban Tupuola (LA Roosters) Fatai Makavaha (Provo Broncos) Celcius Tarawhiti (Riverton Seagulls) Wes Piggins (Southwest Florida Copperheads) Joe Eichner, Matt Finnesy (Tampa Mayhem)

Scotland men: Brett Carter, Max Anderson-Moore (Barrow Raiders), Peter Burns, Lewis Clarke, Tom Murray, George Shannon (Edinburgh Eagles), Luke Punton (Glebe Dirty Reds), Kieran Moran (Midlands Hurricanes), Connor Terrill (Millom), Dan Turland (Mudgeeraba Redbacks), Joe Kirkup (Penrith RUFC), Ross Whitmore (Rochdale Hornets), Jacob Grierson (Siddal), Andrew Brown, Corrie Dicks, Jordan Duncan, Niall Hall (West End Warriors), Ben Morris (Unattached)