Leigh Leopards ‘fear the worst’ for Bailey Hodgson after miserable night

LEIGH coach Adrian Lam was counting the cost of three more injuries after watching his side outclassed by his former club Wigan.

The Leopards went into their round three clash of the Battle of the Borough already without Edwin Ipape, Umyla Hanley, Aaron Pene and David Armstrong, and they ended the 54-0 defeat with three more casualties.

Joe Ofahengaue limped off with an apparent calf problem, Matt Davis was knocked out after taking the ball to the face from a Harry Smith kick and Bailey Hodgson left the pitch in tears with what looked like a serious knee injury.

“The Ofahengaue one earlier on in the game was not ideal,” said Lam. “We were short probably a middle player anyway.

“That complicated things and I had to play the middles out for big minutes, and that gassed them a fair bit.

“He’s done his calf. He felt a pop in his calf, so that could be anywhere between four and eight weeks. It is not ideal, but we’ll get on with it.

“Matty Davis is unfortunate, you do not see it too often. He was out cold, but he is in good spirits. Maybe a broken nose, but still in good spirits.

“Then the difficult one to swallow is the Bailey Hodgson one. There was no one in front of him and no change of direction or anything like that. He said he felt a pop in his knee.”

When asked if Hodgson’s injury was an ACL, MCL or PCL tear, Lam added: “It’s not a good sign at all. We fear the worst, but we will wait and see how that turns out.

“I am not going to say what I think it is, we will wait and see what happens first, but it’s one of those three.”