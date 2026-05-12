Fresh investment a further boost for London Broncos

A PROMINENT Australian property developer has bought into London Broncos – and says he aims to help make the club one of the strongest in world Rugby League.

The Championship leaders are chasing a spot in Super League following a takeover by mining magnate Grant Wechsel and Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer (pictured).

Now a third person from the Queensland city, Andrew Gray, has taken a minority stake, which could be increased in the future.

Along with his brother Rob, Gray founded the award-winning design, development, and construction firm Graya, who specialise in luxury, high-end residential projects, particularly in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Byron Bay.

“Andrew and Rob have had so much success in Australia, and their skill in marketing and attracting eyeballs and interest to their projects is certainly something that can help us with growing the London Broncos brand globally,” Lockyer told the Courier Mail newspaper.

“I know Andrew is a very keen Rugby League fan, so the passion is there as well.”

Wechsel added: “We originally spoke of a vision to create a tight-knit consortium of shareholders who could add value to the club.

“His investment shows a strong belief in the vision we have for London Broncos.”

Gray said: “I’ve always been a big fan of Brisbane Broncos, and I watched Darren play.

“He has always been one of my favourite players, so being able to take on this journey with them is pretty exciting.”

On the London project, Gray added: “This is a long-term play.

“The first goal is to move up into the Super League. Once we tick that off, we want London Broncos to be a recognised brand in Rugby League throughout the world.

“We want this to be a highly successful venture over the next ten to 20 years.”