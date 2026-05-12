Huddersfield Giants captain suffers cruel injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have received a cruel blow with halfback Adam Clune sustaining a serious hamstring injury in the loss against Warrington Wolves.

Scans have since revealed that this injury will keep him sidelined for 12-16 weeks.

Clune penned a message to the supporters, saying: “It’s been frustrating not being able to stay out there consistently and play the footy I know I’m capable of.

“More than anything, I want to be out there with the boys because I genuinely believe this team is capable of success. It’s been tough dealing with another setback, but I’ll keep doing everything I can to help the group while I recover and make sure I’m ready to contribute again as soon as possible.”