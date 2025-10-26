Fresh pair among six Keighley Cougars exits

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have confirmed the departures of six players.

Captain and centre Junior Sa’u is heading to Rochdale, alongside prop Lewis Hatton, who was restricted to 21 appearances over two seasons through injury.

Former Wakefield hooker Harry Bowes has signed a two-year deal to join Sheffield, while veteran centre Adam Ryder had announced his intention to retire prior to the end of the season.

Winger Andy Gabriel, who scored six tries in five appearances after returning to the club earlier this year following a seven-year absence, leaves for a second time, just eleven games short of a century for the Cougars.

Completing the departure list is 21-year-old back Max Lambourne. He made just one appearance, scoring a try in a 25-18 win over Midlands Hurricanes back in June 2024.