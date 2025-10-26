New community game structure ‘nearing completion’

A FURTHER update on progress on the National Community Rugby League (NCRL) initiative, which organisers insist will swing into operation early next year, was issued towards lunchtime on Saturday – less than four hours before the First Test between England and Australia.

Much of the focus is on more regionalised fare and Kelly Barrett, the Rugby Football League’s head of delivery (community game competitions), advised clubs and leagues: “We are continuing to make good progress in mapping out the proposed open-age male structure ahead of the 2026 season.

“Insights from the recent club survey have been invaluable, helping shape a season calendar that aims to start strongly, acknowledge the challenges of peak summer availability and finish with strength and consistency.

“The final tiered structure is nearing completion and will be shared with league management groups over the coming days, as part of the wider transition to NCRL governance. This will support the next phase of volunteer recruitment and operational planning.

“We intend to provide clubs with full details ahead of the open-age clubs webinar on Thursday, November 6, where we’ll outline the proposed structure, season format and next steps for 2026, which promises to be a pivotal year as we mark the 40th anniversary of the NCL and see the roll out of an exciting new structure.”

Barrett, in addition, confirmed a number of regional youth and junior appointments in the North West and in Yorkshire Youth and Junior Competitions, stating: “These individuals will play a central role in supporting clubs, co-ordinating fixtures, and ensuring the smooth delivery of the 2026 season and beyond.”

North West roles are: Chair: Tammy Smith; vice-chair: Darren Hayes; league secretary and discipline co-ordinator: Jean Palin; fixture co-ordinator: David O’Dowd, league welfare officer: Karen Wilson; registration co-ordinator: David Lowe.

Yorkshire roles are: Chair: Donna Simons; discipline co-ordinator: Simon Adamson; fixture co-ordinator: Michelle Huntington; league welfare officer: Helen Senior; club co-ordinator: Jacki Flanagan; secretary: to be appointed.

“We’re grateful to all those stepping into these roles and look forward to working collaboratively to support clubs and volunteers across both regions,” said Barrett.

“These volunteers bring a wealth of experience, passion, and commitment, and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver a positive and well-supported 2026 season.”