Friday Night Super League Team News: Hull KR and Leeds potential debuts, Wigan returnees and George Williams latest

   12/07/2023

THREE Super League fixtures take place on Friday night as the battle for the play-offs and to avoid relegation heats up.

Live on Sky Sports, Wigan Warriors will host the Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium as Huddersfield Giants take on Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The final game of Friday night will see Leeds Rhinos host Hull KR at Headingley. But how will each team shape up?

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

TBC

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Hull KR’s 21-man squad