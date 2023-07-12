Friday Night Super League Team News: Hull KR and Leeds potential debuts, Wigan returnees and George Williams latest

THREE Super League fixtures take place on Friday night as the battle for the play-offs and to avoid relegation heats up.
Live on Sky Sports, Wigan Warriors will host the Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium as Huddersfield Giants take on Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The final game of Friday night will see Leeds Rhinos host Hull KR at Headingley. But how will each team shape up?
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
📋 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎
Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Friday's @SuperLeague Heritage Round game against @WarringtonRLFC at the DW Stadium!
— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) July 12, 2023
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
📋 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦
Our 21-man squad making the trip to Wigan this Friday night 🐺
— Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) July 12, 2023
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
🟠 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚜️
Ian Watson has named his 21-Man Squad for Retro Round on Friday. 👇#CowbellArmy🐮🔔 | #RetroRound pic.twitter.com/CmGmgivcLs
— Huddersfield Giants 🐮🔔 (@Giantsrl) July 12, 2023
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
TBC
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
Rohan Smith has named his 21 man squad for this Friday's clash with Hull KR at Headingley this Friday
— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) July 12, 2023
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
Your 21' for RD19 is IN. 🔒
Batch is back and new signing, Brad Schneider is named ‼️#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A5PnQIaL8T
— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) July 12, 2023