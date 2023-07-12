Friday Night Super League Team News: Hull KR and Leeds potential debuts, Wigan returnees and George Williams latest

THREE Super League fixtures take place on Friday night as the battle for the play-offs and to avoid relegation heats up.

Live on Sky Sports, Wigan Warriors will host the Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium as Huddersfield Giants take on Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The final game of Friday night will see Leeds Rhinos host Hull KR at Headingley. But how will each team shape up?

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for Friday's @SuperLeague Heritage Round game against @WarringtonRLFC at the DW Stadium!

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Our 21-man squad making the trip to Wigan this Friday night

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Ian Watson has named his 21-Man Squad for Retro Round on Friday.

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Rohan Smith has named his 21 man squad for this Friday's clash with Hull KR at Headingley this Friday

— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) July 12, 2023

Hull KR’s 21-man squad