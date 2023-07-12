Warrington Wolves suffer two injury blows ahead of Wigan Warriors fixture as Daryl Powell provides prognosis

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be doing it tough in Friday’s fixture against Wigan Warriors with two in-form men out of the side.

The Wolves went down 24-20 to St Helens last weekend, but both Matty Ashton and Josh Thewlis will drop out of the squad that took Saints all the way.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries, Matty Ashton and Josh Thewlis drop out. Connor Wrench is in there as well as Greg Minikin and we get Sam Kasiano and James Harrison back from suspension which firms us up in the middle,” Powell said.

“Josh (Thewlis) has tweaked his knee, the knee he had an issue with. It’s his MCL, it’s not terrible but he is two or three weeks. Matty Ashton is a slight calf strain, not too bad and will be one or two weeks.

“We don’t play next week so fingers crossed he will be back for the next game. Those boys have been flying for us so those boys that step in need to perform well.”

Powell also gave an update on Matty Nicholson and George Williams.

“Matty Nicholson might need another week, George has trained all week so we will see. I will get a check on him tomorrow.”