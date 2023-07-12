Josh Griffin’s new Super League team announced following Hull FC departure

JOSH GRIFFIN’S new Super League team has been announced following his exit from Hull FC.

The Black and Whites and Griffin came to a mutual agreement for an immediate release, with the centre-turned-forward signing for Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity are of course in a relegation battle with their bitter rivals Castleford Tigers, and, though Griffin still has to serve his seven-match ban, he will return for the business end of the season.

It is rather a coup for the West Yorkshire side following Griffin’s recent good form, with the 33-year-old set to play a key role in Trinity’s revival.

“Wakefield was the obvious choice for me, I was lucky enough to make my first team debut there at 17,” Griffin said.

“My goals are to help the club and team out in any way that I can, I will help prepare the boys for the upcoming games.”

“I’ll be working hard until I’m available to play again and I’ll make sure to hit the ground running. There’s plenty of competition for places in the back row, which is only a good thing.”

Trinity Head Coach Mark Applegarth is delighted with the signing saying: “I’m delighted we have secured Josh’s services for the rest of this year and next. Not only is he a top quality Super League player, he’s a great person who will help drive standards up in training.”

“I’m looking forward to him joining up tomorrow. He’s a strong runner of the ball and hopefully he will continue his great form that he was in before his ban.”