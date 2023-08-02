Friday Night Super League Team News: THIRTEEN Hull KR changes, two Castleford debutants and two Huddersfield injuries

THERE will be three Super League games taking place on Friday night, with Warrington Wolves taking on Catalans Dragons in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers host Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle whilst Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

But what does the team news look like for all three games?

Warrington Wolves 21-man squad

Thomas Mikaele could make his second debut for Warrington following his recent move back to the Wolves.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

Gareth Widdop is back in contention after missing out on the visit to Craven Park last week through injury. Castleford’s new signings Charbel Tasipale and Liam Horne could feature.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Luke Yates and Jermaine McGillvary drop out from the side that beat Hull FC, with Will Pryce and Jack Ashworth returning.

🐯 𝙎𝙌𝙐𝘼𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🟠 Ian Watson has named his 21-Man Squad ahead of Castleford Tigers on Friday. 👇 ❌ Luke Yates, Jermaine McGillvary.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss MattPeet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Friday as Joe Shorrocks is back available following a one-match suspension , replacing Jacob Douglas in the squad.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, George King, Kane Linnett, Elliot Minchella, Jez Litten, Rhys Kennedy, James Batchelor, Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckley and Brad Schneider all drop out of the 21-man squad this week.

All the changes mean Academy products Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison and Louix Gorman are set for their Hull KR debuts, while it’s first time inclusions for Harvey Horne, Harvey Reynolds and Owen Maull in the 21-man squad.

New loan signings César Rougé, Isaac Shaw and Luke Thomas are also included.

Dean Hadley returns after missing the last two games through HIA protocols and is set to captain the Robins on Friday night.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Zach Fishwick, Connor Barley and Corey Hall all come in to the 21-man squad as well.