Frustration as Sky Sports clock needs reset in Golden Point clash between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards

FRUSTRATION has been mounting tonight as the Sky Sports clock needed a reset during Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards’ clash at The Brick Community Stadium.

80 minutes between the Warriors and the Leopards wasn’t enough to separate either side, with it 0-0 after normal time.

However, there was an eight-minute delay as the technology malfunctioned, not allowing referee Liam Moore to access the video screen.

Instead, Moore was given time updates from the fourth official and Moore verbalised those time updates to the players.

Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney labelled it “shambolic” as both sides looked visibly frustrated waiting for Golden Point.