Player ratings in record-breaking Super League opener between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS registered a 1-0 win over Wigan Warriors in Golden Point as Gareth O’Brien landed a sensational 83rd minute drop goal.

It was the first-ever 0-0 in Super League after 80 minutes and the first-ever 1-0 in Super League after extra-time.

It was also 42 years since Leigh last won at Wigan.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field – 7 – Showed some glimpses.

22 Zach Eckersley – 6 – Never really got the chance to show what he can do.

3 Adam Keighran – 5 – Made some big defensive reads but sinbinned near the end of normal time.

4 Jake Wardle – 7 – Looked a constant threat on the ball.

5 Liam Marshall – 8 – Massive contributions out of defence.

6 Bevan French – 7 – Didn’t get much space.

7 Harry Smith – 7 – Tried to pin Leigh in defence with kicks, but not much success.

16 Liam Byrne – 6 – Decent few hit-ups.

17 Kruise Leeming – 6 – Solid.

10 Luke Thompson – 7 – Some big runs.

11 Junior Nsemba – 7 – Powerful out wide.

12 Liam Farrell – 5 – Sinbinned at a crucial time in the second-half.

13 Kaide Ellis – 6 – Showed nice touches.

Substitutes

15 Patrick Mago – 5 – Was dealt with off the bench.

19 Tyler Dupree – 6 – Should have scored first-half.

20 Harvie Hill – 5 – Stopped quite easily by the Leigh defence.

23 Tom Forber – 5 – Not given much gametime.

Leigh Leopards

1 David Armstrong – 7 – Showed some nice touches and was defensively sound.

18 Keanan Brand – 6 – Dropped a high kick but was solid otherwise.

3 Tesi Niu – 8 – Looked powerful going forward and a massive handful.

4 Umyla Hanley – 6 – Quiet in attack but defended well.

5 Josh Charnley – 5 – Left the field at half-time due to injury.

6 Gareth O’Brien – 8 – Was quiet for most of the game, but sent over the winning drop goal.

7 Lachlan Lam – 7 – Directed proceedings.

8 Owen Trout – 7 – Put in some big runs and big hits.

17 Brad Dwyer – 5- Largely ineffective after starting the game.

10 Robbie Mulhern – 8 – Just keeps getting better and better.

11 Frankie Halton – 7 – Cut some nice shapes down the left.

20 Ethan O’Neill – 7 – Made some good touches on debut.

13 Isaac Liu – 7 – Responsible for some big runs.

Substitutes

9 Edwin Ipape – 7 – Had a big impact off the bench.

12 Jack Hughes – 8 – Was brilliant when drafted into the left centres due to Josh Charnley’s injury.

15 Alec Tuitavake – 7 – Also made an impact off the bench.

16 Matt Davis – 6 Decent shift.