Full IMG grading criteria revealed as clubs prepare for Super League push

THE full IMG grading criteria has been revealed as clubs prepare for their push for Super League.

There is much more detail on how clubs will receive points ahead of the dummy grading run in 2024 and then the real thing ahead of the 2025 season.

Much focus has been placed on attendances, for example, with clubs that produce average attendances over 7,500 receiving 2.5 points. Clubs attracting between 7,499 and 3,000 will earn 2 points, but those averaging between 2,999 and 1,500 will only receive 1.5. Anything below 1,500 will be worth just 0.75 points.

The full grading handbook can be found here.