Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages linked with move to Super League rival club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Theo Fages is being linked with a move to a rival Super League club.

Fages, who has spent a number of weeks on the sidelines during the 2023 Super League season through injury, is being linked with a move to Catalans Dragons.

According to French publication, L’Independant, the Dragons are eyeing up Fages in a bid to bring him home to his native France following 12 years in the UK.

As a 16-year-old, the wily halfback was picked up by the Salford Red Devils, with Fages making his debut for the Lancashire club in 2013.

After 66 appearances for Salford, the 28-year-old made the move to St Helens ahead of the 2016 Super League season and it was a match made in heaven.

Fages won two Super League Grand Finals with Saints as well as a Challenge Cup Final before making the move to the Huddersfield Giants in 2022.