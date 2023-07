LIAM WATTS and Castleford Tigers went to an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight to appeal his two-match ban given following his side’s loss to St Helens on Friday night.

In doing so, Watts and the Tigers successfully challenged the Grade C Dangerous Contact charge with the ORT accepting his not guilty plea.

It means that the hulking forward will not miss Castleford’s next two fixtures against the Leigh Leopards this Friday or the club’s away fixture at Hull FC the week after.