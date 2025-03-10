Lindsay Anfield’s update on long-term York Valkyrie injuries

YORK VALKYRIE coach Lindsay Anfield will not hurry her long-term injury victims back into action, even if it means she doesn’t see them on the pitch at all in 2025.

Tara Jane Stanley, Kelsey Gentles, Liv Gale and Ash Hyde are all sidelined with long-term knee injuries, with Anfield not committing to a return date for any of them.

“Those four players are all in the knee crew and they are working tightly together in every session,” explained Anfield.

“It’s slow progress for them, but they’re all bouncing off each other, helping each other through and keeping each other positive and motivated.

“It’s a strange dynamic to have that going on alongside pre-season but all the other girls are rallying around them as well.

“We’d like to think we might see some of them this year, for some it might be next year, we’re not sure yet as it’s still a bit too early to say.

“For me it’s just about them being healthy for life. If we bring them back too soon who knows what the implications could be for them living a healthy lifestyle for years to come.

“We’ll just continue to look after them the best we can and if they play this season then fantastic, if not we’ll welcome then back next season.”

Similarly, Anfield will also not put any expectation on returning captain Sinead Peach, who is back in the squad this season after becoming a first-time mum in October.

“We’ll not be rushing her back into big minutes, it’ll just be when she’s ready to do that and we have to make sure everything is okay with her coming back in off the back of a C-section,” added Anfield.

“Sinead prided herself on being an 80-minute hooker and when she gets back playing she’s obviously not going to be anywhere near that. But in attack, she’s looking as sharp as she ever did.

“She was fully involved with us last season, she was doing some training, she was in and around the girls so she’s not forgotten anything.

“Her skill set and knowledge is still there, it’s probably just getting her used to contact again and that is something I need to manage and get right for her before we throw her back into games.”