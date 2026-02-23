Garry Schofield pays tribute to former Hull FC stalwart Mike Page after death aged 84

GARRY SCHOFIELD has paid tribute to Mike Page, the man who played a key role in kick-starting his professional career.

Former Hull FC director and scout Page, who has died aged 84, also played first-class cricket for Derbyshire for twelve years and had his own office supplies business.

And ex-League Express columnist Schofield, who signed for the Black and Whites in 1983 and went on to win a joint-record 46 Great Britain caps, says that experience helped him mentor the many talented youngsters he helped bring to the then-Boulevard club.

“Mike was a great bloke, and a great character, and myself and many others are thankful for the part he played in our careers,” said Schofield.

“As well as myself, the likes of Lee Crooks, Shaun Patrick, Wayne Proctor, Gary Divorty, Andy Dannatt, Neil Puckering and Alan Tomlinson all emerged during that era when Arthur Bunting was coach.

“Hull had a good scouting network, and after going through all the reports with Arthur, Mike would head out and watch players himself, then if he and Arthur liked what they saw, he’d set the wheels in motion for them to sign for the club.

“In my early days at Hull, when I was inexperienced and learning the ropes, he was a great help and support, particularly if you’d made a mistake during a game.

“I think the fact that he’d played professional sport himself gave him a great insight into the mental side of things, and when he said something, you listened to him and took it on board.

“He worked really well with Arthur, because he didn’t try to interfere in the coaching or playing side, his role was more that of a mentor and support figure, and he was great at that.

“He also brought a positive feel to the place, because he almost aways had a smile on his face, and he loved to have a drink and a chat with the lads.”

After a trial with Warwickshire and a contract offer from Lancashire, which he turned down, Page signed for Derbyshire, and was with them from 1964 until 1975.

He played more than 250 matches, topping 11,500 runs, and ended his career with 249 catches.