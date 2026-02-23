Consortium ready to apply for Halifax’s RFL membership

CRISIS club Halifax’s next Championship match on Sunday will be postponed, although League Express understands that a consortium hoping to revive the club this season will early this week apply to the RFL for a new membership.

That would allow the new club to step into its predecessor’s footsteps, inheriting its record so far this season of one win from two matches and also taking on its established fixture list.

Some players who were contracted to Halifax have already moved to other clubs, but League Express understands that the new consortium have agreed to retain Kyle Eastmond as the club’s coach if their bid for RFL membership succeeds.

Sources have told League Express that the consortium is hoping to be on track for the new club to be in place to host London Broncos on Sunday 8th March in round six of this season’s competition.

However, Barrow say they have been told that even if the bid succeeds, there won’t be enough time for the new owners to raise a side for this Sunday’s game, which has therefore had to be postponed.