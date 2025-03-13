Key Salford Red Devils fixture moved date and time to avoid clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ fixture against Leigh Leopards, previously scheduled for Friday April 25, has been moved date and time to avoid a clash with Sale Sharks.

The Salford Community Stadium will host both Salford’s clash against Leigh and Sale’s fixture against Saracens.

However, both fixtures had been scheduled for Friday April 25, but the Red Devils will now go up against the Leopards on Saturday April 26, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

It’ll be the Red Devils’ first meeting with their local neighbours since last season’s play-off eliminator, where the Leopards edged a tight contest.