Gary Hetherington speaks out for first time as Leeds Rhinos exit and replacement confirmed

LEEDS RHINOS have announced that chief executive Gary Hetherington will leave the club at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Hetherington, 70, joined Leeds in December 1996 alongside Chairman Paul Caddick MBE, with the club £6 million in debt and their historic home at Headingley in threat of losing Test and county cricket and the Rugby League team on the brink of relegation and the prospect of moving across the city to play at Elland Road.

Over 29 incredible years, Hetherington has led the club to an unprecedented period of success with eight Grand Final wins, four Challenge Cup wins, three League Leaders Shields and three World titles for the mens team along with Challenge Cup and Championship glory for the clubs women’s and wheelchair teams. Moreover, Hetherington has spearheaded a transformation off the field with huge debts turned into a sustainable business which has seen the development of the modern AMT Headingley Stadium of both the international rugby and cricket arenas as well as the creation and growth of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which aims to change lives through the power of sport.

Hetherington will continue in his role as chief executive for the remainder of the 2025 season whilst working alongside the executive team to ensure a smooth handover of his duties. As part of this transition, and at the request of Hetherington, he will spend two days a week supporting London Broncos in their bid to find new ownership to develop the game in the capital, as he has done during his spare time in the off season. His work on this project has the full support of the Leeds Board of directors.

Commenting on the announcement Leeds Rhinos Chairman Paul Caddick MBE said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank Gary for everything he has done for Leeds Rhinos but also the game of Rugby League and the city of Leeds. When we first arrived at the club, we both believed in the potential for success at Leeds and we founded a partnership that ensured the club could thrive on and off the field.

“Over the last eighteen months we have embarked on a period of transition to take the business forward that has included an evolution of our Board of Directors which has seen Ian Blease, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Neil McGawley, Allie Hulme and Neil Wilson add their weight of experience and knowledge to our leadership. We have the best commercial operation in the sport, led by Rob Oates, and our stadium is now world class with Sue Ward providing the vision for future plans for our home whilst Nigel Chambers expertly leads our financial planning. With a strong Board of Directors and a talented management team in place, we are confident of moving forward to grasp the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Gary and I have always understood that we are the custodians of a rich history and heritage here at AMT Headingley and Leeds Rhinos. The greatest test for any leader is always whether they leave an organisation in a better place when they leave than when they arrived, and Gary has certainly achieved that by a considerable margin. We will forever be indebted to him for his tireless efforts for the club. We are looking forward to a successful season in 2025 and sending Gary off in the best possible way,” added Caddick.

Following a period of discussions, the Board have resolved that on Gary Hetherington’s departure Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE will take over the role of Chief Executive alongside new roles for Rob Oates, as Managing Director, and Sue Ward, as Chief Operating Officer. These changes to the Board will be put in place at the end of the current season with Jamie Jones-Buchanan working closely with Gary to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities. The Caddick family bond with Leeds Rhinos will be strengthened with Board member Allie Hulme, the daughter of Chairman Paul Caddick, becoming Vice Chairman with an integral influence on future direction of the club.

Gary Hetherington added, “I’ve had a good innings and it’s been an amazing journey. At the outset, we had four key objectives, to give the city a team to be proud of, to convert the loss-making business into a sustainable one, to re-develop the stadium facilities and to connect with our community and make a positive difference.

“Leeds RL and Headingley presented a big challenge in 1996 and a very different one to what I took on with the creation of Sheffield Eagles in 1984. And I will leave knowing both the Rhinos and our Foundation are in good shape. They are full of talented and hardworking people who care about the club and the game, and I will miss them all, but I will continue to serve the Rhinos Players’ Association Committee and support the Leeds Rhinos Foundation as it’s lifetime President.

“I look back with pride on the rebrand to Leeds Rhinos, the birth of the Foundation, the stadium re-development, our training complex at Kirkstall and the successful Rhinos teams, players and staff, and most of all, on building the club’s reputation to always serving the game in the best possible way.

“I’m confident this season will be a successful one for all our fans and sponsors and I’ll do all I can to ensure a smooth handover between now and the end of the season,” added Hetherington.