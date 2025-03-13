Salford Red Devils’ request for further squad dispensation ahead of Bradford Bulls clash rejected

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ request for further squad dispensation ahead of their clash with the Bradford Bulls tomorrow night has been rejected by the RFL, League Express understands.

Last week, the Red Devils were given special dispensation by the governing body to make changes to their £1.2 million sustainability capped squad for their Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers.

That meant that those such as Marc Sneyd and Kallum Watkins were able to come in for Paul Rowley’s side after the pair missed the Challenge Cup thrashing of Midlands Hurricanes.

Now, though, Salford have been rejected in their request to provide further help, meaning Rowley could effectively name less than a 17-man squad tomorrow night.

Instead, the RFL has instructed the Red Devils that they will have to play academy and reserve players who don’t have a salary cap value in their game against Bradford.

With Salford also failing to pay their deposit to the RFL, the club remains under the £1.2 million cap and in special measures as the saga continues.