Leigh Leopards hit with big injury blow as Adrian Lam gives prognosis on missing players

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been hit with a big injury blow to forward Robbie Mulhern.

The forward sustained a calf injury during the Leopards’ 34-6 win over Catalans Dragons a fortnight ago.

But now Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that Mulhern tore his calf during that fixture and will spend over a month on the sidelines.

Also at risk of losing a place in the Leigh side is new recruit, Alec Tuitavake, with the former Manly Sea Eagles powerhouse struggling with a foot issue.

“Rob Mulhern has got a grade two tear in his calf. He will be out for four to seven weeks,” Lam said.

“Alec Tuitavake also has a chance of missing out with a foot injury which he has had for a few weeks.”

Lam also revealed that Ben McNamara will slot back in the Leigh side for the concussed Gareth O’Brien.

“Frankie Halton, Josh Charnley, Darnell McIntosh are on the sidelines but the ten-day turnaround is a good opportunity to get the players available.

“Gaz O’Brien will miss this week which will give Ben McNamara a chance there but we’ve got to try and maintain a standard that has kept us at the top.

“This is a different competition and we are very fond of the Challenge Cup.