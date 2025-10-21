Ged Corcoran on ‘waiting game’ at troubled Featherstone Rovers

GED CORCORAN says all at Featherstone Rovers are clinging to the hope that a solution can be found to the financial problems which have put the coaching staff’s preparations for 2026 on hold.

Featherstone, who face a winding-up petition from HMRC, have Mark Campbell back at the helm and attempting to steady the ship following the departures of recent Chairman Paddy Handley and chief executive Martin Vickers.

Alongside head coach Paul Cooke and fellow assistant Ian Hardman, Corcoran helped guide Featherstone to the 1895 Cup final at Wembley and the Championship play-offs this year, with the trio keen to build on that.

But the Ireland coach, who with the help of Cooke is getting that team ready for a double-header against Wales, the second match of which is at Featherstone on Saturday, November 1, says at club level, things are in limbo.

“We were well on in terms of sorting the squad and planning pre-season, but at the moment it’s a waiting game before things can be actioned,” he said.

“It’s tough for the players especially, and it’s a question of how long you can wait.

“This club means so much, particularly to the town, and we’re all just hoping against hope that a solution to the issues can be found.”