Thomas Leuluai on Wigan Warriors’ Grand Final regrets

ASSISTANT coach Thomas Leuluai admitted Wigan Warriors didn’t nail enough of the big moments in their recent Grand Final defeat.

Wigan were beaten 24-6 by Hull KR at Old Trafford, ensuring they finished the season without a trophy as their opponents claimed a treble.

It’s the first year the Warriors haven’t claimed silverware in the four under head coach Matt Peet, and likewise for playing legend Leuluai, who joined the coaching staff after his retirement at the end of 2022.

Leuluai played over 300 games for Wigan in two spells and claimed Super League and Challenge Cup winners’ medals with them.

He was hurting but said: “It’s not as difficult as it is for the players.

“As a coach, I’m obviously gutted, but the players probably are feeling it more than me.

“They tried hard until the end but we just weren’t the better team.”

Like many at Wigan, Leuluai was eager to congratulate Hull KR as worthy winners of the Super League title that has spent the past two years in their possession.

The 2010 Harry Sunderland Trophy winner continued: “Games come down to moments and they claimed more (good) moments than us.

“We’re not been in this situation recently so I’m not sure where we go from here but we’ll have a break before we think about next year.

“It’s not the time to talk about that, but credit to Hull KR – they came up with more big moments and were tough in defence, so deserved to win.”