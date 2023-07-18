Wigan Warriors prop Kaide Ellis signs new Super League deal

WIGAN WARRIORS have confirmed that Kaide Ellis has extended his contract with the club for a further three years.

The new contract will see the 26-year-old prop remain at Wigan until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Ellis arrived in Wigan from St George Illawarra Dragons at the start of 2022 making 23 appearances and scoring two tries in his first season, also collecting a Betfred Challenge Cup winners medal. He has made nine appearances so far in 2023.

After agreeing to the contract extension, Kaide Ellis said: “I’m loving my time at the Club, me and my partner have settled in well here.

“I’m grateful that the club has shown faith in me and I can’t wait for what’s ahead over the next few seasons.“

Head coach Matt Peet said: “Kaide is excellent to work with and demands the best from himself on a daily basis.

“After transitioning to life in a new country and a new competition his form this year has been very good and he certainly has more levels in his game. We are delighted that he is with us for at least three more seasons.“