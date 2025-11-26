George Roby says communication will be key for Swinton Lions

SWINTON LIONS hooker George Roby says communication is key for the team as they prepare for the challenge of the new-style Championship.

Although only 23, the former Bradford and Huddersfield player is already taking on a responsible role in Paul Wood’s young squad.

He told Lions TV: “It’s been good to get back in and around the boys. I don’t like to admit it, but I’ve been missing them.

“It’s a big thing to get some of the younger lads to get in and amongst it straight away, get them in with the boys and be a good group like we were at the end of last season.

“We spoke a lot last season about communication and speaking helps you a lot when you’re on the field.

“We struggled at the start of the year with it, but at the back end we started to speak a lot more and the results showed that. Hopefully we can start the new season as we finished the last one.”

Swinton got their business done early for 2026, and had virtually their full squad announced within a few weeks of the end of last season.