Leeds Rhinos promote academy duo to first team

LEEDS have continued to promote from within by elevating two young Academy stars, halfback Lill Seal and forward Pauliane Wambalu, to the first team.

Last year’s Academy player of the year Amelia Hirst will also spend time with the senior side by training with them as well as the Under 19s.

All three players have been with the Rhinos since Scholarship level and the development gives them further opportunities to continue their development within the game.

“Lill and Pauliane are two players who have really impressed in the Academy and are chomping at the bit for what comes next,” said Leeds coach Lois Forsell.

“They need to be challenged and I think that being in the first-team environment week in, week out will do that and hopefully we will see them represent the side in 2026.

“Lill is one of the best players to come through our junior pathway so I’m excited to see how she progresses in the first-team environment.

“And Pauliane is a very exciting young forward who has impressed everyone on the coaching staff. She is aggressive and dynamic and it will be good for her to step up and continue to learn and develop.

“Amelia was outstanding last season and she will be transitioning between the Under 19s and the first team.

“She’s developing as an athlete as well as a player and so giving her that exposure will be really good and no doubt we will see a lot more of her in the new year.

“We start pre-season in good shape. It has been great to have retained the majority of our squad, with only three players leaving, and we hope to make further additions before the start of the season.”

Bethan Dainton’s departure had already been announced, but now another backrow, Elle Frain, and centre Jenna Greening have also departed.

Dainton has joined Wigan, while Frain has signed for Huddersfield.