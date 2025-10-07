Gold Coast Titans forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke makes Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Papua New Guinea forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke on a three-year deal.

Linking up with fellow PNG internationals Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape, Alick-Wiencke has made 19 NRL appearances for the Gold Coast Titans since debuting for the club back in 2023.

Most notably, however, the 25-year-old has plied his trade in the Queensland Cup for the likes of Burleigh Bears and Tweed Heads Seagulls, registering 80 appearances in the second tier.

Wiencke, whose deal with Leigh will take him until the end of the 2028 Super League season, said: “I’ve been watching how the boys have gone these past few weeks and I’m excited to be joining the Leopards.

“I’m close mates with Lokie (Lachlan Lam) and have been talking to him for the past two months. I’ve watched the past few games and it’s amazing to see the packed crowds and the atmosphere at the games.

“This is a great opportunity for me to progress my career and move up to the next stage.

“I’ve been on the fringe in Australia and not had a consistent run of NRL games. I’ve been 18th man about six times and it’s been a frustrating season. When I’m playing my best footy I feel I’m good enough to get in the NRL side.

“I’ve known Adrian a long time and been on a few camps with him. He tried to get me to come after the last World Cup and now I‘m ready to take a big step forward in my career.”

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam said: “I have known Jacob for a long time. He is a player that has a lot of potential, X Factor and is very skilful. He is a big body, powerful with a great offload.

“Off the back of this, he is a good person and he will fit into our group perfectly.

“Adding Jacob to our squad shows our intention, commitment and purpose on building our squad to the next level .”

Leigh Leopards CEO Neil Jukes said: “We are excited that Jacob is joining the Leopards and that he sees this move as a big step forward in his career.

“I’d like to thank Jacob’s Manager Luke Lavelle for his work on helping make this signing happen. We look forward to Jacob arriving soon and becoming part of our Famileigh.”