Swinton Lions ‘delighted’ as former St Helens prospect earns League One award

SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood hailed full-back Louie Roberts after he was crowned League One Young Player of the Year.

The youngest of three brothers in the professional game, Roberts shone in his first season at Swinton after joining them from St Helens, scoring two tries in 17 appearances.

Wood said: “We’re all absolutely delighted for Louie. When he joined Swinton Lions, he came with strong references from his previous coaches, and this year he’s shown everyone exactly why. Not only is he a quality player, but he’s matured and improved as the season has gone on.

“His performances at fullback have been outstanding – he’s safe under the high ball, excellent at regathering loose balls, and his attacking game has developed massively. Above all, he’s built real self-belief, which is down to his determination and effort to get better week after week.

“Louie fully deserves this recognition. He’s a big part of our team, and I’m really pleased for him. Hopefully, we’ll see him play many more games in a Lions shirt.”