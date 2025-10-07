London Broncos sign Campbell-Gillard in statement of intent

LONDON BRONCOS have landed former Australia and Fiji prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard in their first move into the transfer market since the Darren Lockyer-led takeover of the club.

The 32-year-old, twice a World Cup winner, has played 245 matches in the NRL for Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and most recently Gold Coast Titans, and could be plying in his trade in Super League next season.

The Broncos, who will be coached by another Australian in Jason Demetriou, are hoping to get the nod for a place in a likely 14-team top flight, the make-up of which will be confirmed on Thursday week, October 16.

Campbell-Gillard, who made the last of his nine Kangaroos appearances in the 2022 World Cup final win over Samoa at Old Trafford after playing twice for Fiji earlier in his career, has represented New South Wales in three State of Origin clashes.

“London is an incredible city and the Broncos are a club with a proud history,” he said.

“The chance to help build something special here, at such an important moment for the game in the UK, was too good to turn down.”

The Broncos said: “While we await the outcome of our licence application, this recruitment is a clear demonstration of intent and ambition.

“It underscores the Broncos’ commitment to delivering a high-performance environment capable of inspiring supporters across the capital and competing with Rugby League’s strongest clubs.

“Campbell-Gillard arrives in London with the experience, resilience and professionalism required to lead from the front.

“For fans, the arrival of a world-class prop signals not only the club’s determination to succeed but also the broader momentum of Rugby League in London.

“The Broncos are building a squad that blends international quality with homegrown talent, a combination designed to both deliver results on the field and reignite the passion of a diverse supporter base across the capital.”