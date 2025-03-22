‘The technology is appalling’: Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC bosses despair at camera and clock issues

DARYL POWELL and John Cartwright expressed their frustration with Super League technology after Hull FC’s win at Wakefield Trinity.

The match featured several contentious incidents involving the video referee, while there was also no clock in the stadium for the majority of the game.

Wakefield had three tries ruled out following replays, while Hull had one awarded.

Trinity coach Powell felt a Herman Ese’ese try should have been chalked off and that Mason Lino’s should have stood, but was particularly unhappy about Tom Johnstone’s disallowed score.

The winger was judged to be offside from an Oliver Russell kick after the call went up as ‘no try’ and replays couldn’t prove otherwise.

Non-Sky pick games only have six cameras, meaning fewer angles from which to make decisions.

Powell said: “The technology is appalling to start with. I just think ‘what are we doing?’

“The Tom Johnstone one, they (the players) are saying he’s onside but the technology is that bad that you wouldn’t know anyway.

“The amount of cameras that they have, you can’t see if people are onside or not.

“I couldn’t see whether Tom Johnstone was offside or not because it’s not on the screen. There’s no clock and no screen, which is kind of important to the game at the moment.”

The clock disappeared from the Belle Vue screen during the first half and was missing for entirety of the second half, leaving players and coaches alike in the dark.

Hull coach Cartwright said: “That was frustrating for us in the box, just for timing our replacements and things like that.

“Speaking to players, not knowing how long to go was frustrating for them as well. You live and die by the clock and when it’s not there it’s hard.”

Powell did emphasise that refereeing decisions were not the reason his side lost the game.

He said: “I’m really disappointed. We started so well but we hurt ourselves way too much, and the boys are saying the same thing.

“We handed them way too much. I think we’ve been unlucky in quite a few instances but we made too many errors.”

Cartwright was impressed by Hull’s comeback win, which came six days after knocking Wigan out of the Challenge Cup.

“The big one for us was coming down from that high of last week. It can be hard sometimes to have such an emotional game and then get yourself ready to play again,” he said.

“It wasn’t clinical, it was a physical game and both sides ripped into each other.

“I was happy with the fact that after they came out at 100mph and grabbed a try, we repelled it, got one of our own back, then won the game at the back end.

“It was a scrappy game but we came up with a really good structured try when Ed (Chamberlain) went through to set the win up.”

Cartwright said Cade Cust came off with only a minor hip issue, while son Jed Cartwright suffered a hamstring injury.