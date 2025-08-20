‘Stain on our competition’: Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin slams Salford Red Devils

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has gone in on the “debacle” at Salford Red Devils, labelling it “a stain on our competition” after the Super League club pulled out of its fixture with Wakefield Trinity.

On Friday, Salford revealed that of the 17 players available for Sunday’s Super League fixture, only two senior players who have featured at Super League level over the last 12 months were included, with academy products making up the rest.

11 members of Salford’s squad were said to be currently injured – although a number of those are expected to be available for Salford’s next scheduled fixture against Leigh Leopards, the club confirmed.

As a result of player welfare concerns, the Red Devils called for the fixture to be cancelled.

With the RFL Board set to meet this week to decide the outcome of the fixture, some, like Wilkin and Sky Sports host Brian Carney, were unimpressed to say the least with the events that unfolded during Friday.

Wilkin said on Sky Sports: “Salford has been a stain on our competition, it’s been a debacle from start to finish.

“It raises serious questions from not fulfilling fixtures and there are all sorts of ramifications for them if they can’t fulfil them.

“It further distorts the competition that is already after parity and that’s the worry.”