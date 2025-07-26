Matt Peet issues warning after lacklustre Wigan Warriors victory

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet was happy to see his side return to winning ways against Catalans Dragons, but he was less than satisfied with their second-half performance.

​The Warriors led 16-0 at the break thanks to tries from Jake Wardle, Jack Farrimond and Kruise Leeming and it looked like they would run up a big score.

But they lacked the same skill and intensity in the second period, even though scores from Zach Eckersley and Brad O’Neill secured the victory.

​“I liked the first half and the way we built the game,” said Peet.

“We committed to the plan, and the young lads were doing their bit. I though we lost that in the second half.

​“I was pleased with some elements of the game. The second half was a bit different. You can ask for intensity in defence and every team does that. Everyone also understands that when you finish your sets well and positively, that becomes a lot easier.

​“When you become loose with the ball, everyone’s energy becomes less and less. There is a lot of room for improvement.”

​Peet also spoke about the away game with Catalans Dragons next season, after it was announced they will be travelling to Paris on June 6.

​“It’s good, it’s a good initiative. It is very exciting, and it will be a great occasion,” said the coach.

“I think it shows our support of French rugby league and the healthy relationship between the two clubs.”