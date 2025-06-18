Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson officially switches allegiance to England

GOLD COAST TITANS star AJ Brimson has officially switched his allegiance from Australia to England.

Brimson, who plays for NRL club Gold Coast Titans, was born in Australia but is eligible to represent his English heritage through his mother.

International Rugby League eligibility rules state that players who have selected for a senior international or official competition for one of the historic top three countries (Australia, England and New Zealand) are unable to switch to another Tier 1 nation.

Brimson played for Australia in the 2019 IRL Nines World Cup in Sydney but has not been selected for any other Kangaroos match.

However, the 27-year-old was given the green light last month to switch allegiance – and now he has made the decision to do so ahead of the Ashes Test Series later in the year.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” Brimson told NRL.com.

“I will be putting my hand up to try to play for them this year and going forward.

“I always thought it would be great if I could get the chance to represent both sides of the family because I am very proud of my English heritage as well.

“When I put my hand up to play, I want to play as well as I can to try and get picked to play any position that the coach wants me.”