Leeds Rhinos secure new Kallum Watkins contract

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed a one-year contract extension to keep Kallum Watkins for 2026.

Watkins returned to the club in April for a second spell, having won six Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge in his first stint.

He left Headingley in 2019 for the NRL’s Gold Coast Titans, then spent five years with Salford Red Devils.

The 34-year-old celebrated his 400th career appearance in Leeds’ win over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to come in this year and now get an opportunity to do next year as well, which is amazing,” said Watkins.

“Things have gone pretty smoothly. The boys and the staff have made me feel comfortable. I know a lot of people around the club, from the staff to everyone who works at the stadium, and things have been really good. The club have treated myself and my family really well too.”

While Watkins is playing on for at least another year, he says talks with the club have also included a potential further role when he does decide to hang up the boots.

“When I first spoke to (sporting director) Ian Blease about the Rhinos, we spoke about the chance to play longer than this year and hopefully an opportunity when I’m finishing playing to start the next phase of my career,” Watkins explained.

“It’s great to have that opportunity at such an amazing club, especially with how it’s run.

“We’ve got the younger lads coming through, and I want to be part of that and help them progress. I’ll continue playing for now and hopefully get the club where it wants to be, where it needs to be.”

Blease, who also helped to bring Watkins to Salford in his previous job, said: “Kallum has been a fantastic addition since returning to the club, bringing experience, leadership, and professionalism.

“His influence on and off the field is invaluable, and we’re delighted he’ll be with us for another season.

“His commitment to developing our younger players aligns perfectly with our long-term vision.”