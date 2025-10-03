Goole Vikings add Jamaica international to squad

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed Jamaica international Keenen Tomlinson for 2026.

The back-rower has over a century of appearances to his name, chiefly with Batley Bulldogs and, over two spells, Dewsbury Rams.

He also brings experience from short stints at Bradford Bulls, Keighley Cougars and Featherstone Rovers to Goole, who are preparing for their second professional season in a merged Championship.

Vikings head coach Scott Taylor said of the 27-year-old: “Keenen is exactly the type of player we wanted – he’s tough, athletic and can handle big minutes at a high level.

“Back row was an area we felt we can strengthen and Keenen is someone we’ve had an eye on for a while – he really impressed us this season.

“He stood out against us twice this year, he’s dangerous with the ball and he brings a bit of proven experience at this level whilst still being a good age.”

Tomlinson, who has ten Jamaica caps, said: “It’s a new and ambitious club that had a great first season (winning eight league matches of 18), and I’m looking forward to being part of that journey as the team grows.”