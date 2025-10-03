Leigh Leopards could have faced £1 million fine for withdrawing from Super League semi-final

LEIGH LEOPARDS could have faced a £1 million fine for withdrawing from their Super League semi-final clash against Wigan Warriors tonight.

That’s according to The Daily Star which has reported that the financial implications would have left the Leopards battling to avoid bankruptcy.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont had threatened to pull the Leopards from tonight’s clash after citing ticketing grievances with the Wigan club.

The Warriors went public with Beaumont’s opposition, with the Leigh owner then responding to Wigan’s statement on Wednesday night.

With both sides having since released their 21-man squads for the clash, it appears as though fears over the fixture not going ahead have been quelled.

But, The Daily Star has reported that failing to show up for the game would have meant that Leigh had breached the broadcasting contract Super League clubs have with Sky Sports.

Under the terms of the current deal – which ends in 2026 – all 12 top flight clubs receive a combined £21.5m from the broadcaster, in return for the games being shown live.

With that in mind, The Daily Star claims that Sky would have considered legal action against the governing body, the RFL, if Leigh had indeed withdrawn.

At a time when the future of rugby league is very much in the balance, a new and improved Sky TV deal could prove priceless.