Goole Vikings agree new deal with hometown star

GOOLE VIKINGS have handed a new deal to a hometown star and finally decided on a name for their mascot.

Winger Ben Hodder was part of the club’s amateur set-up ahead of them stepping into the professional game this season, and before the home clash against Newcastle Thunder, had scored three tries in four appearances.

His story is a remarkable one, because he is four years on from a serious road accident that left him with a broken back.

Hodder said: “I have loved every minute of this season. It has been a big step up to the professional environment, but everyone has been great with me, constantly helping me learn and develop as a player.

“We have a great bunch of lads and backroom staff. They have really given me the motivation to kick on and keep progressing.

“To have the opportunity to represent my local team and be part of our first professional season has been unreal.

“We have a great opportunity to build a club the local community can be proud of, and hopefully get even more fans down to get behind the lads, which as a local player and fan myself is fantastic for the town.”

Hodder will now have an opportunity in the Championship, with Goole set to benefit from the merger of the two lower divisions, exposing them to more opponents and bigger clubs to visit the redeveloped Victoria Pleasure Ground.

He becomes the second local lad, after fellow Tom Halliday, to sign a new deal for 2026.

Meanwhile, fans have voted to christen the club’s mascot Viktor the Viking following an online poll.