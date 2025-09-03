Rochdale Hornets keep ex-St Helens youngster for next year

ROCHDALE HORNETS have retained former St Helens youngster Ben Will on a one-year deal.

The outside back who is currently sidelined through injury has scored five tries in his debut season with Rochdale, having previously impressed playing for Saints Reserves.

He said: “It was an obvious decision for me. The team are building something big for next year and the fans are always behind you, so running out at the Crown Oil Arena is always a good experience.

“I’m just concentrating on getting back fit and so I can be a part of that.”

Will crossed for Saints in last season’s Reserves Grand Final win over Wigan before his move to Rochdale, making his debut in the Challenge Cup second-round tie at home to Widnes. He has figured nine times in all.

Rochdale coach Gary Thornton added: “I’m delighted to have Ben on board for another year.

“This season he has shown his potential since joining and stepping up to play League One rugby.

“Ben is a good athlete and will hopefully fulfil his potential. He is strong and has pace, and I’m confident he will establish himself next season and really kick on.”