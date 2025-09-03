Mike Eccles tells London Broncos to ‘behave like a top-six team’

LONDON BRONCOS coach Mike Eccles has called on his players to finish the season “like a top-six team” as the club put their case for a Super League berth in 2026.

The capital team’s financial struggles in the wake of losing top-flight status at the end of last season have been well chronicled, with Eccles playing his part in keeping the club afloat as well as scrambling to put a squad together in time for the start of the campaign.

The picture has since brightened, with experienced administrator Gary Hetherington adding his weight to the revival bid.

On the pitch, Eccles’ side, who won 30-16 at Batley on Saturday, have picked up five victories in their last ten matches.

With confirmation of the merging of the second and third tiers for next year and the shelving of the eight-team competition which would have determined who played in which section had they stayed separate, the Broncos know just two matches remain – at home to Bradford on Saturday and at Widnes on Sunday, September 14.

“After we came close against Toulouse in France (in mid-June), we said let’s act and behave like a top-six team, and we need to carry that on,” explained Eccles.

“It’s obviously been a rough season, but we have reached a stage where we have great general fitness levels, and when we have most of our players available, we know we can compete with anyone in the division.”