Parramatta Eels win NRL Pre-Season Challenge

PARRAMATTA have won the NRL’s Pre-Season Challenge competition for the first time on the back of two impressive wins against Cronulla and Sydney Roosters.

Each NRL team plays two games in the competition and, because of the award of bonus points for tries, linebreaks and offloads, they can earn a maximum of 15 points in each game they play.

Twelve competition points are awarded for a win and six for a draw. One bonus competition point is awarded for each of the following: five or more tries, five or more line breaks, and ten or more offloads.

The Eels scooped the 15 points on offer in both of their matches to finish on 30 competition points, one more than the Titans and Wests Tigers.

After downing the Sharks 40-6 in Round 2 at Henson Park, the Eels again racked up 15 points as they ran in six tries to down the Roosters 28-22 in Gosford on Saturday and in doing so the Eels have earned AU$100,000 as prize money.

Round 3 Results

New Zealand Warriors 34 Dolphins 38

Wests Tigers 26 Penrith Panthers 12

Cronulla Sharks 48 Canberra Raiders 6

Sydney Roosters 22 Parramatta Eels 28

Melbourne Storm 12 Gold Coast Titans 42

South Sydney Rabbitohs 30 Manly Sea Eagles 6