Goole Vikings overrun North Wales Crusaders

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 6 GOOLE VIKINGS 68

JOHN COLLINS, Stadiwm Eirias, Sunday

YOUNGSTERS Jeylan Hodgson and Leroy Ncube claimed first career hat-tricks as Goole ran in twelve tries to overrun North Wales.

But while the scoreline was emphatic, it did not tell the full story as the Crusaders, inspired by experienced fullback Matty Welham, showed plenty of spirit throughout but lacked the quality to live with a Vikings side missing multiple players through injury.

Hodgson and Ncube shared the headlines, on-loan Salford forward Owen Haldenby crossed twice and there were further scores by Callum Shaw, Oliver Morgan, Keenen Tomlinson and Callum Rutland while Jack Miller landed ten conversions.

Goole arrived in Colwyn Bay with a patched-up and unfamiliar-looking side. Forward Nick Staveley lined up at centre, four hookers featured in the 17 and Cooper Howlett was named on the bench despite carrying an injury.

Despite this, they made a blistering start, racing into an 18-0 lead inside 17 minutes.

Hodgson, normally a hooker but playing in the second row, barged over from close range after a Welham error before Haldenby followed with another short-range effort. Another North Wales mistake handed Goole prime field position and, from the resulting scrum, Ncube stepped inside to score his first senior try. Miller improved all three.

Welham remained North Wales’ biggest threat and almost created a response with a clever inside pass to Joe Hickey, but the Goole defence held firm.

The game briefly became scrappy as errors crept in, while Morgan Punchard made his Goole debut from the bench after joining last week.

Normal service soon resumed. Jack Coventry’s strong carry laid the platform for a try by makeshift fullback Shaw (he had taken over from injured Mackenzie Harman), before Hodgson produced the moment of the match just before half-time.

Collecting possession 40 metres out, the young hooker, operating in the back row, beat several defenders with a series of dazzling steps before racing clear for a superb solo try, helping to give Goole a commanding 30-0 interval lead.

North Wales began the second half brightly, forcing a goal-line drop-out, but any hopes of a comeback disappeared when Hickey’s intercepted pass was collected by Ncube, who sprinted 80 metres untouched.

Morgan celebrated his first start since returning from long-term injury by darting over, before Hodgson’s superb cut-out pass sent makeshift winger Tomlinson across wide out.

The impressive Hodgson continued to dominate, supplying Haldenby with a sharp pass from dummy-half for his second try before completing his own hat-trick after Miller and Lennie Ellis combined to release Tyler Craig, whose unselfish pass sent his teammate over between the posts.

Welham deservedly crossed late on for North Wales, with Ben Fisher converting, but Goole finished strongly.

Miller created a try for makeshift centre Rutland – who played three positions during the game – before producing a superb 25-metre cut-out ball for Ncube to complete his treble.

GAMESTAR: Goole’s Jeylan Hodgson was the best player on the field by some distance, highlighting why Super League teams are looking at him.

GAMEBREAKER: Leroy Ncube’s length-of-the-field try at the start of the second half blew away any faint chance of a home comeback.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

1 Matty Welham

2 Isaac Whiteley

3 Sam Littler

4 Marcus Geener

5 Lewis Holgate

6 Joe Hickey

7 Ben Fisher

8 Connor Terrill

9 Trent Ruddy

10 James Shields

11 Bailey Dawson

12 Kye Jacobson

13 James Thornton

Subs (all used)

14 Jamie Billsborough

15 Ralph Wood

16 Stevie Watson

17 Levy Nzoungou

Tries: Welham (70)

Goals: Fisher 1/1

VIKINGS

6 Mackenzie Harman

27 Leroy Ncube

12 Nick Staveley

4 Keenen Tomlinson

5 Callum Shaw

51 Lennie Ellis

7 Jack Miller

50 Owen Haldenby

14 Oliver Morgan

10 Tyler Craig

13 Harry Aldous

9 Jeylan Hodgson

22 Callum Rutland

Subs (all used)

3 Cooper Howlett

14 Morgan Punchard

17 Jack Coventry

41 Tyler Walton

Tries: Hodgson (2, 39, 62), Haldenby (8, 60), Ncube (17, 48, 78), Shaw (29), Morgan (51), Tomlinson (56), Rutland (75)

Goals: Miller 10/12

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 0-30; 0-36, 0-42, 0-48, 0-54, 0-58, 6-58, 6-62, 6-68

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Crusaders: Matty Welham; Vikings: Jeylan Hodgson

Half-time: 0-30

Referee: Josh Pemberton

Attendance: 364