Wheelchair Super League round-up: Bradford get first win, Halifax first loss

THERE were notable firsts at each end of the table as BRADFORD BULLS won a Wheelchair Super League match for the first time, and HALIFAX PANTHERS suffered their first defeat of the season.

Bradford got off the mark, at the tenth time of asking, in style, cruising to a 98-12 scoreline against SHEFFIELD EAGLES.

As usual for Bradford, they were led by Keiron Johnson. He got things going after a couple of minutes with a try and goal to put his side 6-0 up. The half-time score was 44-6, with Johnson adding a further three tries and five goals.

Charlie Wanless notched a brace of tries, with Isabelle Wright and Nathaniel Wright each going over once.

Ben Simpson scored a late first-half try and goal for Sheffield to get them on the board before the break.

Johnson added six more tries and seven more goals in the second half, giving him a personal haul of 66 points for the game, more than a quarter of his tally for the whole of this season.

Wanless added two further tries for Bradford, with the Wrights each crossing once more, while another Simpson try and goal offered second half consolation for Sheffield.

WIGAN WARRIORS inflicted that first defeat on leaders Halifax, and it wasn’t even close as they stormed home 60-18.

The damage was done by half-time with the score at 42-14, thanks to hat-tricks from Jack Heggie and Toby Burton-Carter and a sole try for Adam Rigby. Heggie hit seven goals, which included a penalty.

Halifax, who were matching Wigan try-for-try in the early part of the half, scored through Joe Calcott, Cian Horgan and Jordan Holt with Wayne Boardman kicking a goal.

Wigan sealed it with three second-half tries through Heggie, who kicked two more goals, Oran Spain, and Matthew Turner, who converted his own try.

Calcott’s sole try for Halifax after the break was mere consolation.

Tom Halliwell and James Simpson-Hill helped LEEDS RHINOS to a crucial 58-46 win over LONDON ROOSTERS to boost their attempt for a second-place finish.

Simpson-Hill, who could travel to the World Cup with Scotland after playing for them in the recent Celtic Cup, scored his first Super League try since 2022 in the first half.

The Leeds coach and former England World Cup winner was playing in his second Super League match of the season.

Two tries from Cameron Hills, and one each from Nathan Mulhall, Jodie Boyd-Ward and Charlie Wagstaff, who also landed one conversion, provided the other first-half points for Leeds, who were 28-26 down at the break.

But after Haliwell, playing in just his third match of the season, took over conversion duties in the second half, Leeds managed to secure victory. He scored a try and improved four times, with Wagstaff adding three more tries and Hills two.

London, who were missing two big-name players in Joe Coyd and Mason Billington, responded with four Jack Linden tries and one each from Cam Cockerton, Ellie Cockerton, Jason Owen and Max Owen, with Jason Owen kicking seven from eight.

EDINBURGH GIANTS were outstanding against HULL FC, winning 64-20, after being 40-0 up at the break.

Calum Davidson led the way for the Scots with five tries. Dave Hill and Stephen Halsey went over twice, with Stuart Williams and Mark Robertson adding one each. Halsey kicked six goals and Davidson four.

Steve Sampher scored two tries and kicked two goals for Hull, with Liam Stancliffe and Billy Swainger also crossing.

Results

Saturday 1 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Bradford Bulls 98 Sheffield Eagles 12; Leeds Rhinos 58 London Roosters 46.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Wakefield Trinity 0 Rochdale Hornets 161.

CONFERENCE NORTH: Leigh Leopards 34 Widnes Vikings 62; Salford v Swinton Lions -pp; Warrington Wolves 24 Hull KR 36.

Sunday 2 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Hull FC 20 Edinburgh Giants 64; Wigan Warriors 60 Halifax Panthers 18.

CONFERENCE SOUTH: Brentwood Eels 50 Bedford Tigers 18.

Fixtures

Saturday 8 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Halifax Panthers v Edinburgh Giants; Leeds Rhinos v Sheffield Eagles; London Roosters v Bradford Bulls; Wigan Warriors v Hull FC.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Castleford Tigers v Gravesend Dynamite; North Wales Crusaders v York; Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes; Wakefield Trinity v Batley Bulldogs.

CONFERENCE NORTH: Salford v Leigh Leopards; Swinton Lions v Warrington Wolves.

CONFERENCE SOUTH: Anglian Vipers v Bedford Tigers.

Sunday 9 August

CONFERENCE SOUTH: Brentwood Eels v Woodlands Warriors; Medway Dragons v Anglian Vipers.

Super League Table

Halifax Panthers 18 pts

Wigan Warriors 14 pts

London Roosters 14 pts

Leeds Rhinos 12 pts

Edinburgh Giants 6 pts

Hull FC 6 pts

Sheffield Eagles 6 pts

Bradford Bulls 2 pts