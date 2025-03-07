Timeline for NRL takeover of Super League revealed with “in the toilet” claim made

DAILY TELEGRAPH writer Michael Carayannis believes that by the end of the 2025 season, the NRL “will own Super League”.

The NRL has long been linked with a takeover of Super League – and that link gained even more pace earlier last week when ARL Commission chief Peter V’landys expressed his interest in growing the northern hemisphere game ahead of Wigan Warriors’ clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

The success of Super League’s involvement in Sin City has prompted the acceleration of those talks, with Carayannis believing that Super League is “in a hole” and needs the NRL.

On the Vossy and Brandy Breakfast Show, Carayannis said: “You could have bought the London Broncos for a dollar but you had to inherit their debt and ongoing costs. Salford’s players have just been paid. It’s (Super League) in a hole.

“The NRL has been mooted for the last couple of years, there’s been a couple of crucial meetings in Las Vegas where a couple of NRL bosses are on a committee driving this. By the end of this season, I think the NRL will own Super League.

“There’s no immediate upshot for the NRL but they’re going to need to change a few things and spend some money to generate some things.

“Rugby league needs Super League. If we’re a chance of having a global footprint, that competition has to be much stronger than it is now.”

Ex-Australia international Greg Alexander also chimed in, stating that Super League is “in the toilet, isn’t it. It’s in a really bad state.”