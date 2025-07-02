Goole Vikings prepare for home return after ground redevelopment

THE buzz is building around GOOLE VIKINGS as they prepare for their long-awaited return home.

Four months away from the Victoria Pleasure Grounds due to its re-development ended in perfect fashion with a dramatic one-point win at high-flying Midlands Hurricanes.

They now have six out of seven games at home, starting with the visit of Whitehaven a week on Sunday (July 13).

In their run of eight straight away games, they have picked up four wins, and while they are six points off the top four, they are very much within touching distance of the other clubs above them.

Coach Scott Taylor said: “To get that return, with the adversity we have faced with the away matches, the travel, the injuries and availability we have had to battle against – we would have certainly taken that at the start of it all.

“It is always hard for a new team in the league, but with the added challenge of the away fixtures – I can’t praise the professionalism and the spirit of the team enough – which has shown in this last couple of wins.

“We’ve had breaks off the back of losses this season, which is tough because you sit on it for a long time.

“So to get a big win like this before the lads will have a week off is great.

“We can regroup at the start of July, and hopefully continue this run at home, in front of our own fans.”