York Knights’ Australian winger taking Championship by storm

YORK KNIGHTS forward Connor Bailey has praised Scott Galeano, the Australian ace who has made the rest of the Championship take notice by totting up the tries since moving to the club in April.

But the star secondrow, who came through the ranks at Wakefield under current York boss Mark Applegarth, says the overseas import is quick to acknowledge the help of his teammates.

Winger Galeano, who turned 27 soon after his arrival in the UK, comes from Bega, a town in the south-east of New South Wales, 260 miles down the coast from Sydney and 140 from the capital Canberra.

He played his junior rugby for hometown club Bega Roosters, then turned out for Thirroul Butchers, of the historic Illawarra League based around the Wollongong area below Sydney.

Galeano first caught the eye with Queensland Cup team Tweed Heads Seagulls, scoring 17 tries in 19 outings for the northern New South Wales side in 2022, and played a trial match for Melbourne Storm against Sydney Roosters ahead of the following NRL campaign.

He then notched 24 tries in 41 appearances for Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QC, playing once this season, and crossing the whitewash, in the 28-6 home win over PNG Hunters in March, before penning a York contract to the end of next season, with Applegarth predicting: “He’s going to be a massive addition to our backline.”

Galeano, who was being tracked by other UK clubs, has already helped Applegarth’s side climb the table and reach the 1895 Cup final (he featured in the 5-4 golden-point win over Featherstone at Wembley).

And in the 36-18 Championship round-14 win at Widnes, York’s sixth win running in the league and eighth in succession in all games, his try took him to eleven in ten appearances.

“Scott’s a real class act and a good teammate who has settled in well,” said Bailey. “But he has bought into the team ethic we have and knows it’s an all-round effort.”