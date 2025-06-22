Goole Vikings stun Midlands Hurricanes with late field-goal

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 12 GOOLE VIKINGS 13

IAN GOLDEN, Alexander Stadium, Sunday

GOOLE ground out a one-point win over Midlands in a gritty game of Rugby League, played in front of a record Alexander Stadium league crowd.

A total of 920 were in the ground, so it was unfortunate that they witnessed a match that wasn’t up to the Hurricanes’ usual standards.

If Goole’s aim was just to stop Midlands playing without playing attractive rugby, they did their job well.

The Hurricanes were eventually outmuscled by a Vikings defence that was solid, and although they showed little in attack, they did the job when it mattered.

Midlands, who had more possession and better field position during the game, had their fair share of chances to score early on but just couldn’t get over the line. Even after winning a six-again ten metres from goal, they couldn’t make the opportunity count.

It took nine minutes, but eventually the pressure told when Matty Chrimes dived over in the corner following a good set after his side had won a goal-line drop-out, although Sully Medforth couldn’t convert.

Goole levelled six minutes later after winning a six-again close to the try line. The ball went out to Tom Halliday on the wing, who produced an acrobatic finish to ground in the corner. Reece Dean converted well from the touchline to put the Vikings 6-4 up.

The remainder of the half became a real arm wrestle with neither side giving way, and, for the first quarter of the game, playing fair, as it took 20 minutes for the first penalty to be awarded.

Goole’s best chance for a second try came ten minutes before the end of the half. From the final tackle of a Midlands set, the ball was kicked out on the full and Goole had the advantage of a set starting 30 metres from the line. They then won a scrum 20 metres out, but the Hurricanes’ defence stood firm.

The sides went in level at the break just after Jeylan Hodgson had been sinbinned for a high tackle and Chrimes kicked the penalty. There was time for just one more tackle before the half-time hooter went.

The second half was less than three minutes old when Midlands went back into the lead. The opportunity came from a penalty, given for an illegal tackle but not punished by a card. From the resulting set, Ross Oakes set up Luis Roberts, who ran over in the corner. Chrimes missed the kick.

There was an opportunity for another try a couple of sets later when the Hurricanes regained the ball as Manoa Wacokecoke was floored, legally, by Roberts as the Goole winger tried to catch the ball following a high bomb. But poor passing meant the chance was lost.

It wasn’t getting easier for Midlands and the fact that they chose to kick a penalty on 63 minutes proved just that, with Chrimes securing the two points from 20 metres out to put them six points ahead.

Then, on a rare excursion into Midlands’ territory, Goole levelled. From a set following a penalty, Jack Arnold forced his way over for the try just to the left of the sticks and Dean converted.

The Hurricanes could have won with five minutes remaining but Medforth missed a field-goal attempt from ten metres out and that spurred Goole on as they produced one of their best attacking sets of the game, which ended with Dean successfully attempting a field-goal with four minutes remaining.

Goole attempted to slow the game for the final few minutes, with Midlands having no answer to their tactics, and Goole’s second win on the bounce was secured, while the Midlands lost for the second week in a row.

GAMESTAR: Jack Arnold was solid throughout the game and his try put the cherry on the performance.

GAMEBREAKER: Reece Dean’s field-goal with four minutes remaining.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

25 Luis Roberts

21 Sully Medforth

14 Aiden Roden

8 Jon-Luke Kirby

9 Danny Barcoe

20 Elliot Morris

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

12 Josh Jordan-Roberts

Subs (all used)

26 Ethan Newboult

18 Zeus Silk

27 Liam Kirk

19 Marcus Green

Tries: Chrimes (9), Roberts (43)

Goals: Medforth 0/1, Chrimes 2/3

VIKINGS

3 Josh Guzdek

2 Tom Halliday

37 Jason Tali

4 Thomas Minns

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Reece Dean

34 Jack Arnold

9 Jeylan Hodgson

18 Tyler Craig

11 Brett Ferres

36 Andre Savelio

16 Harry Aldous

Subs (all used)

10 Jack Aldous

21 Ben Dent

20 Andy Ellis

14 Misi Taulapapa

Tries: Halliday (15), Arnold (67)

Goals: Dean 2/2

Field-goals: Dean (76)

Sin bin: Hodgson (39) – high tackle

SCORIGN SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 6-6; 10-6, 12-6, 12-12, 12-13

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Zeus Silk; Vikings: Jack Arnold

Penalty count: 3-9

Half-time: 6-6

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: 920