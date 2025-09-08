Goole Vikings prop Joe Phillips secures Super League move

GOOLE VIKINGS prop Joe Phillips has secured a move to Super League.

The 19-year-old came through the Leeds Rhinos academy system and featured in the club’s reserves fixtures in 2024 before moving to new League One franchise Goole for 2025.

Phillips, who made eight appearances for the Vikings in their inaugural campaign, featured for England Academy in their 2024 mid-season Test against France, and also represented Yorkshire in the Academy Origin series.

However, the teenager’s performances have caught the eye of a side in the top flight, with Goole confirming that Phillips would be exiting the Vikings following the culmination of this year’s League One season to take up a contract in Super League.