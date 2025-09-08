HGVs, Australia and his famous dad – Reece Briers’ journey to Swinton Lions

Reece Briers is enjoying his time at Swinton Lions but always with one eye on following in his father’s footsteps to a full-time playing career in Super League.

REECE BRIERS already boasts a journeyed life in rugby league even at the age of 22.

Son of Warrington and Super League legend Lee, Briers came through the ranks at the Wolves academy and followed his dad to Australia, when he moved to be part of the Brisbane Broncos coaching staff. That gave Reece the chance to cut his playing teeth in the Australian feeder leagues at North Devils, playing for their Colts and junior side, West Brisbane Panthers.

Reece is now playing under one of his dad’s former teammates Paul Wood at Swinton, combining part-time rugby league with a full-time career as a HGV driver, and trying to make his own way in the game.

“Obviously he supports me in any way he can,” Reece said of his dad. “But when it comes to rugby he just leaves me to be my own person, and that’s probably the best way he can be. He’s not my coach, he’s my dad. And like any dad, he’s going to give me tips on everything in life. When it comes to rugby, he tries to stay out of it when he can, but when he wants to he will give me tips like any dad would.”

Reece played his junior rugby at Thatto Heath Crusaders and was picked up by Warrington, where he had to shoulder the burden of carrying a famous name as he tried to prove himself, especially at a time where the Wolves were still struggling to find a real successor to his dad’s jersey. Having played with current St Helens back Jon Bennison at Thatto Heath, Briers counted the likes of Josh Thewlis, Connor Wrench and George Roby among his team-mates at academy level. Although things didn’t work out at Warrington, he did enough to earn a deal at North Wales Crusaders in 2022, his first taste of the professional game.

“I was never the best player but I worked hard and I had a patch of games where I played pretty good and Warrington came in for me. I don’t really think it mattered (being a Briers). Obviously I wasn’t good enough and that’s why I didn’t get kept on.

“I loved my time at North Wales. It was a good experience getting around older blokes, and it matured me a lot. We had a really good bunch and it moulded me and helped me grow as a person, and made me become a man, and I’m grateful for that.”

After making 15 appearances for Crusaders, Briers’ next move was down under. Lee, who had been coaching at Wigan, landed a job in the coaching staff at Brisbane and that opened the door for Reece to follow and experience rugby league in the southern hemisphere, something that is becoming increasingly attractive and accessible to young players in the modern era.

“It was unbelievable. I was lucky to go over there. It’s done me for the better. The weather makes it. You’re happy playing rugby league because the weather is unbelievable 24/7. That’s the one thing I struggled with coming back, was the pre-season in winter and it’s absolutely freezing.

“The game is different over there, there’s more athletes and the game’s a bit quicker than over here. But skill wise it’s a bit better over here and it’s a bit more physical.

“I was at North Devils but playing for West Brisbane Panthers, we were a good squad, we were the best in the league and the standard was really good. It was very competitive and that’s what you want, every game was a tough game and it was very enjoyable.”

During his time in Australia, Briers played alongside Harry Walters, son of Broncos legend and briefly Warrington player Kevin, and Shay Martyn, son of former St Helens favourite Tommy, but admitted that the time was probably right to come home, when his dad made the move to Saints as part of Paul Wellens’ coaching staff.

“All my mates are over here and I was missing them a lot and my family – my sister was over here and it was tough being away from her for two years. We had kids in the family that were over here and we just wanted to be a bit closer to them, so it was probably the right time to come back.”

Currently sidelined through injury, Briers has made 10 appearances for the Lions and is already committed to them for the 2026 season as part of Wood’s revolution at the club, which has seen a young side do well in League One.

Wood played alongside Briers’ dad for 13 years at Warrington, featuring in three Challenge Cup winning teams and two Super League Grand Finals, and so the pair already had a close relationship even before they became player and coach.

“I signed for Swinton back in June under Alan Kilshaw, so Woody had no input in signing me, I was just there when he came along!”

“It’s not as weird as I thought it would be. He is so down the line, he knows what he wants. We’re good mates. He’s a very smart fella, which is good to have a coach. He gets his point across really well and he knows exactly what he wants from you. It’s good. We are young but we’re very resilient and competitive.”

While Briers is enjoying his life on the HGVs, he admits that a full-time opportunity in rugby league would be too hard to turn down – and the impending restructure of the game outside of Super League might give him greater opportunity to catch the eye.

“That’s the hope. Everyone says it, if the opportunity comes then I’d 100 percent take it. But at the minute, I’m happy doing part time rugby and a full time job, it balances well.”

And as for whether his dad might be a future option for the Warrington head coach role, Reece laughed: “I’m a Saints fan, so no! But that’s up to him.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)